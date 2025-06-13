Unauthorized Airbnb Listings Spark Landlord-Tenant Disputes

- Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel, NV, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With rental costs climbing, tenants are starting to find creative ways to afford their rental properties. As of late, many tenants are using Airbnb to supplement their income and rent out their units without the landlord's permission, which opens the doors for many violations and liabilities.This unauthorized subletting is creating a surge in landlord-tenant disputes, leaving landlords with no choice but to pursue legal action and enforce contractual rights. Common problems that landlords are facing include, but are not limited to, the following:- Direct Lease Violations: Subletting or attempting to sublet the unit without the landlord's authorization.- Liability: Landlords can be held liable for injuries sustained on the property, even if they were not aware that the unit was being rented out to guests.- Property Damage: More people in the units than expected causes increased wear and tear to the property, or unexpected guests can damage the property.- Code Violations: Unauthorized short-term rentals may violate local land use and zoning laws, which can lead to heavy fines for the landlord.If a landlord is experiencing lease violations, they can utilize online resources like LegalMatch. LegalMatch is the nation's first-ever attorney-client matching platform that matches landlords for free with landlord-tenant lawyers who are experienced in landlord-tenant law .The platform also has a robust online Law Library filled with educational content aiming to direct individuals through a legal scenario, determine the type of attorney needed, and how to move forward. Landlords can count on LegalMatch to help them find the professional help and information they need to protect their rights.About LegalMatchLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

