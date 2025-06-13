OPIC Technologies Leads Spatial Livestreaming Frontier For Travel And Adventure Influencers

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

Immersive 3D video lets followers walk beside their favorite creators, explore destinations, and experience the world in real time

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the industry leader in spatial livestreaming based in Orlando, is transforming the way travel and adventure influencers share their journeys. With OPIC's immersive 3D livestream technology, creators can take their audiences beyond the screen-allowing them to walk beside them through bustling cities, scale mountain trails, and explore hidden gems around the world in real time.

“Travel is more than a destination-it's about presence, perspective, and experience,” said Dr. Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies.“Spatial livestreaming gives influencers the power to bring their followers with them in a way that feels natural, immediate, and real.”

With OPIC, influencers can host immersive city tours, giving viewers a true sense of architecture, movement, and street-level energy. For hiking or outdoor adventures, spatial video allows audiences to feel the terrain and surroundings-watching the scenery shift in depth and direction as if they were right there.

“Flat video can only show what's in front of the lens,” Douglas explained.“Spatial livestreaming captures the full atmosphere-letting viewers look around, take in the view, and feel like they're part of the moment.”

The technology is also ideal for immersive hotel and home rental tours, offering added value for influencers reviewing accommodations. By walking viewers through a room with spatial depth, creators can better showcase layout, lighting, and scale-critical details often lost in traditional video formats.

“Followers want more than highlights,” Douglas added.“They want to feel what it's like to be there. With spatial livestreaming, creators can deliver experiences that are not only visual but visceral.”

OPIC's platform equips travel and adventure influencers with a powerful tool to stand out, build deeper audience engagement, and share the world through immersive storytelling.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is a Florida-based tech company headquartered in Orlando, specializing in spatial livestreaming and immersive 3D video innovation. OPIC's mission is to empower creators with tools to share real-world experiences in real time-capturing life with depth, presence, and emotion. From city tours and nature trails to interactive content and virtual exploration, OPIC is helping redefine how audiences connect with the world.

OPIC Marketing

OPIC Technologies, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.