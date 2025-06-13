Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Had A Meeting With Brig. Paul Kahuria Njema, Director General Of The Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) Secretariat.


2025-06-13 10:11:12
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The Chairperson of the AU Commission H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, had a meeting with Brig. Paul Kahuria Njema, Director General of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) Secretariat this morning.

Their discussions focused on the peace&security landscape in Eastern DRC, Sudan, Somalia,&the Gulf of Aden. They reaffirmed the imperative of a sustained, coordinated approach to conflict resolution&the importance of securing sustainable&predictable funding for African-led peace support operations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

