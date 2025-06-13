AST Spacemobile Secures 80-Year US Spectrum Rights In $550M Deal: Retail Applauds The Arrangement

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS), a satellite communications company developing direct-to-smartphone broadband from space, has struck a major agreement expanding its spectrum rights in the United States and Canada.

The company announced a settlement term sheet with Ligado Networks LLC, Viasat Inc. (VSAT), and Inmarsat Global, granting it access to up to 45 MHz of prime lower mid-band spectrum.

This arrangement, pending court and regulatory approvals, could pave the way for AST SpaceMobile to use this frequency for its space-based mobile services in North America.

If finalized, the agreement will give AST SpaceMobile rights for over 80 years to use 40 MHz of L-Band spectrum across the U.S. and Canada.

It also includes access to an additional 5 MHz within the 1,670-1,675 MHz range in the U.S. Inmarsat has agreed to support AST SpaceMobile's upcoming filings with U.S. and Canadian regulators, a key step toward operational authorization.

AST SpaceMobile will pay $550 million, mostly to Inmarsat as part of its spectrum deal. The company has arranged institutional financing through a senior-secured term loan.

Payments tied to regulatory approval and closing conditions include $420 million due in October 2025 and $100 million due in March 2026.

The company has already secured backstop commitments from financial sponsors to ensure refundability if approvals fall through.

AST SpaceMobile has launched five initial BlueBird satellites, each with 700-square-foot arrays. These spacecraft will provide intermittent mobile broadband across the U.S. and select global areas.

The upcoming Block 2 BlueBird satellites, expected to offer tenfold bandwidth increases, will feature larger 2,400-square-foot antennas capable of peak speeds up to 120 Mbps.

The nationwide service aims to cover over 5,600 zones across the country.

This move positions the firm to further its goal of delivering high-speed data directly from low Earth orbit to unmodified mobile devices.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AST SpaceMobile turned to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish' the previous day.

ASTS's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:45 a.m. ET on Jun.13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user called the company the best pure-play telecom stock for the future.

AST SpaceMobile stock has gained over 74% year-to-date and more than tripled in the last 12 months.

