Atkinsréalis Group Inc.

2025-06-13 10:08:01
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:38 AM EST - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. : Announced a partnership with BWT Alpine Formula One Team. Drawing on its extensive experience in key markets such as aerospace, defense, nuclear energy, and complex high-performance engineering and design, AtkinsRéalis will collaborate with BWT Alpine Formula One Team on joint initiatives. AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $93.70.

