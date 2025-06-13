403
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. : Said its Tamarack's Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.01275 per share in accordance with the Company's dividend policy. The dividend will be payable on July 15, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $4.70.
