2025-06-13 10:08:00
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Roots Corp. : Announced today financial results for its first quarter ended May 3, 2025. Sales were $40.0 million, a 6.7% increase compared to $37.5 million in Q1 2024. Net loss totaled ($7.9) million, improving from ($8.9) million in Q1 2024. Roots Corp. T.ROOT shares T are trading up $0.05 at $3.25.

