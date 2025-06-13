Why Israel's Air Strikes Signal A Shifting Relationship With The US And A Weakening Iran

MENAFN - The Conversation) The Middle East is undergoing a realignment of power. With Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear sites and the assassination of at least two of Iran's senior security officials, Benjamin Netanyahu is showing his willingness to go it alone and ignore pressure from the Trump administration.

Though Donald Trump sought diplomatic solutions to the growing tensions between Israel and Iran, it appears that the US president, despite his previously strong relationship with the Israeli leader, was unable to restrain Netanyahu.

The timing of the strikes is important. The Trump administration probably knew that they could not prevent Israel from striking Iran, but they did think they could pressure Israel to hold off launching an attack until after the US had solidified a new nuclear deal with Iran, talks for which were scheduled for June 15 .

Just hours before the air strikes, Trump said :“As long as I think there will be an agreement [with Iran], I don't want them going in.”

Experts had been divided in the past, over how much leverage the US held over Israel.

Trump, following months of groundwork laid by the Joe Biden administration, managed to secure a ceasefire deal with Israel in January. But as part of the negotiation, Netanyahu succeeded in reversing sanctions on settlers in the West Bank, giving him free rein to act there. Additionally, the US also lifted its freeze on the transfer of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, another concession that benefited Israel.

The US also proved unwilling or incapable of stopping the humanitarian crisis that has unfolded in Gaza. Washington also appeared powerless to stop Israel's pounding of Lebanon and its efforts to eradicate the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah .

The US has become more of a spectator than a powerful regional actor. And sources suggest that Washington was not informed in advance of Israel's airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in October 2024, a sign of Israel's growing willingness to act without US approval.

Indeed, the expansion of the war in Gaza to Lebanon was a pivotal moment in the region. With significant Israeli public support to stop Hezbollah (which had been launching rockets towards northern Israel ), Israel pounded southern Beirut with airstrikes, killing several high-ranking Hezbollah officials.

In the aftermath, Hezbollah was unable to replenish itself with younger recruits (it had relied on its charismatic leadership to recruit in the past), and the losses caused Hezbollah's organisation to implode . By November 2024, Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire brokered by the US.

Israel announces strikes on Iran.

Iran's weaker role

Hezbollah's near military and organisational collapse has been a big blow for Iran's regional power. Hezbollah was at one point the most heavily armed violent non-state actor in the world. It had an army of around 50,000 men and experts speculated that it had as many as 200,000 rockets and missiles of various ranges in its arsenal.

With the assassination of so many high-level officials in Hezbollah and Hamas, both of which Iran has bankrolled and used in its proxy conflicts with Israel, Iran has been severely weakened. As Iran is in the middle of an economic crisis , it no longer has the financial means to revive these traditional allies.

For decades Iran had tried to gain strategic depth in the Middle East, with the US estimating that Iran spent more than US$16 billion to prop up Bashar al-Assad in Syria from 2012 to 2020. Additionally, with the fall of Assad, Syria can no longer serve as a transit corridor or logistical hub for shipments of arms from Iran to Hezbollah.

With Turkey's support for the various armed militias that ousted the Assad regime, it is Ankara , and not Tehran, that sees itself as the big winner in the aftermath of the Syrian civil war.

US plans for Middle East threatened

The US, meanwhile, is seeing its influence in the Middle East waning. And Trump's plan for extending trade in the region, particularly in the Gulf , may also be undermined by the rising regional tension.

The US had been due to send Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to this weekend's talks in Oman, with the aim of getting Tehran to agree to stop enriching uranium (which is crucial for creating nuclear weapons) in exchange for lifting economic sanctions. Trump had said that he did not want Israel to go ahead with its attack on Iran, and yet these calls went unheeded.

Some US officials were optimistic that the escalating tensions taking place between Iran and Israel were mere tactics of negotiation amid the important nuclear talks. But, though the US was clearly warned about the attack, Washington was not able to deter Israel.

Though the US still supplies Israel with US$3.8 billion (£2.8 billion) worth of arms per year, it has had little success in exercising much leverage recently. It remains to be seen if domestic political pressure could halt this US funding.

International relations experts should not be surprised that Israel went on the offensive in Iran. Israel's attacks on Hezbollah in 2024 were just a precursor to the bigger prize of bringing Iran to its knees.

For Netanyahu, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape the Middle East and shift the regional power dynamics, and he appears to care little about what the US, or the rest of the world, thinks of how he does it.