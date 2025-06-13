Darlene M. Murphy, CPA, CFP® Named To Forbes' Inaugural“Best-In-State Cpas” List

MENAFN - GetNews) Announces professional award in Forbes magazine for owner of Leominster, Massachusetts, CPA firm as it celebrates its 75th anniversary.

LEOMINSTER, MA - Forbes has named Darlene M. Murphy, CPA, CFP®, of Reagan & Company, PC, to its prestigious inaugural list of“Best-in-State CPAs” for Massachusetts.

According to Forbes, honorees were selected based on their expertise, innovation, community involvement, and leadership within the accounting profession.

“I'm deeply honored to be recognized by Forbes alongside so many respected professionals,” said Murphy, a Principal at Reagan & Company.“This recognition is a testament not only to individual effort but to the integrity and client-centered focus that defines our entire team at Reagan & Company.”

With over 25 years of experience, Murphy has built a reputation for delivering high-level tax and financial guidance to closely held businesses and their owners. She holds dual credentials as a Certified Public Accountant and a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional, allowing her to bridge the gap between tax planning and broad financial strategy. She also plays a leadership role in mentoring the next generation of professionals at the firm.

Founded in 1950, Reagan & Company, PC is celebrating its 75th year of delivering trusted accounting, tax, and advisory services. The Leominster-based firm specializes in supporting closely held businesses and their owners with a comprehensive approach to financial management and planning.







“This milestone year is about honoring our legacy while continuing to help our clients and community grow,” Murphy added.“Recognition like this encourages us to keep raising the bar.”

To explore the full Forbes“Best-in-State CPAs” list, visit forbes/lists/best-in-state-cpas.

About Reagan & Company, PC

Founded in 1950, Reagan & Company, PC has been a trusted partner to Massachusetts businesses for 75 years. Based in Leominster, Massachusetts, the firm provides tax, accounting, and business advisory services with a focus on closely held companies and their owners. Known for its personalized approach, Reagan & Company is committed to delivering clarity and confidence in every client relationship.

