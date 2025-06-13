Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Market On Track For Major Expansion By 2034, According To Delveinsight Innate Pharma, Galderma R&D, Kyowa Kirin, Citius Pharma, Soligenix, 4SC AG, Oligenix, Ligand Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Companies in the market include - Citius Pharmaceuticals, Soligenix, 4SC AG, Innate Pharma, Galderma R&D, Kyowa Kirin, Inc, oligenix, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Americas, Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Celgene, Soligenix, Pfizer, Bioniz Therapeutics, Eisai Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, and others.

DelveInsight's “Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Report:



The Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market size was valued approximately USD 520 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

As estimated, the largest market size for Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) is observed in the United States in 2022, and it is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 3%.

In May 2025, Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) announced the upcoming presentation of long-term follow-up results from the Phase 2 TELLOMAK study, which is assessing lacutamab-an anti-KIR3DL2 monoclonal antibody-in patients with Sézary syndrome (SS) and mycosis fungoides (MF), two uncommon and aggressive subtypes of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). These findings will be shared at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois.

In February 2025, Innate Pharma received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead candidate, lacutamab, for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory Sézary syndrome. Lacutamab is a pioneering antibody that specifically targets the killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptor 3DL2 (KIR3DL2) to trigger cytotoxic activity. The therapy is currently under clinical investigation for its potential in treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

In January 2025, Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing therapies for rare diseases with unmet medical needs, has shared an interim update from an open-label, investigator-initiated study (IIS) evaluating prolonged use of HyBryte (synthetic hypericin) for up to 12 months in patients with early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The study is being led by Dr. Ellen Kim, Director of the Penn Cutaneous Lymphoma Program, Vice Chair of Clinical Operations in the Dermatology Department, and Professor of Dermatology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Kim also played a key role as a lead enroller in the Phase 3 FLASH (Fluorescent Light Activated Synthetic Hypericin) trial investigating HyBryte in early-stage CTCL.

In December 2024, Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) , a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare diseases with high unmet needs, has announced the initiation of patient enrollment for its confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial of HyBryte (synthetic hypericin) for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). This new study, titled FLASH2 (Fluorescent Light Activated Synthetic Hypericin 2), is designed to validate findings from the prior statistically significant Phase 3 FLASH trial. It is further supported by data from a recent successful comparative study (HPN-CTCL-04) and an ongoing investigator-initiated trial, reinforcing the trial's foundation.

In the 7MM, the United States reported the highest proportion of incident cases of CTCL, comprising 46.0% of the total incident population in 2023.

In the US, among all stage-specific cases of CTCL, Stage IA had the highest number of cases in 2023, followed by Stage IB and Stage IIB.

In the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of incident CTCL cases, followed by France, while Spain reported the lowest number of such cases.

In the EU4 and the UK, among all stage-specific CTCL cases in 2023, Stage IA accounted for 1,406 cases, while Stage IVB represented 41 cases.

In 2023, male patients represented a higher number of CTCL cases in Japan, with these cases expected to rise by 2034.

Key Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Companies: Citius Pharmaceuticals, Soligenix, 4SC AG, Innate Pharma, Galderma R&D, Kyowa Kirin, Inc, oligenix, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Americas, Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Celgene, Soligenix, Pfizer, Bioniz Therapeutics, Eisai Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, and others

Key Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Therapies: I/ONTAK, HyBryte, Resminostat, Lacutamab, CD11301, Mogamulizumab, Hypericin, ONTAK (denileukin difitox, DAB389IL-2), Bexarotene, Forodesine 200 mg, Panobinostat, romidepsin (depsipeptide, FK228), SGX301 (synthetic hypericin), Ritlecitinib, BNZ132-1-40, ONTAK Pembrolizumab, and others

According to the research conducted by Rangoonwala et al. in 2022, Mycosis Fungoides (MF) stands as the most prevalent subtype among Cutaneous T-cell Lymphomas (CTCLs), accounting for roughly 50% of all CTCL cases. The incidence rate of MF appears to be nearly twice as frequent in males, with individuals typically diagnosed at a median age between 55 and 60 years old. The Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market dynamics.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Overview

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) is a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that primarily affects the skin. It arises when T-cells (a type of white blood cell) become cancerous and target the skin, leading to red, scaly patches, plaques, or tumors. The most common forms of CTCL include Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome. While it often progresses slowly, advanced stages may affect lymph nodes, blood, and internal organs. Treatment depends on the disease stage and may involve topical therapies, phototherapy, systemic medications, or immunotherapy.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

Prevalent Cases of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Therapies and Key Companies



I/ONTAK: Citius Pharmaceuticals

HyBryte: Soligenix

Resminostat: 4SC AG

Lacutamab: Innate Pharma

CD11301: Galderma R&D

Mogamulizumab: Kyowa Kirin, In

Hypericin: oligenix

ONTAK (denileukin difitox, DAB389IL-2): Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Bexarotene: Bausch Health Americas, Inc.

Forodesine 200 mg: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Panobinostat: Novartis

romidepsin (depsipeptide, FK228): Celgene

SGX301 (synthetic hypericin): Soligenix

Ritlecitinib: Pfizer

BNZ132-1-40: Bioniz Therapeutics

ONTAK: Eisai Inc. Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Strengths



The prognosis for the majority of patients with CTCL is promising, particularly if the disease is detected early and promptly treated, allowing many individuals to live for decades following their diagnosis with continuous care. CTCL's heterogeneity and involvement of multiple pathways pave the way for the development of diverse targeted therapies, enhancing treatment options and potential efficacy.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Opportunities

Recent advancements in molecular techniques, such as flow cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, and high throughput sequencing, among others, hold the potential for earlier diagnosis, more precise prognosis, and the development of more effective individualized therapy for patients affected by CTCL.

Scope of the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Companies: Citius Pharmaceuticals, Soligenix, 4SC AG, Innate Pharma, Galderma R&D, Kyowa Kirin, Inc, oligenix, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Americas, Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Celgene, Soligenix, Pfizer, Bioniz Therapeutics, Eisai Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, and others

Key Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Therapies: I/ONTAK, HyBryte, Resminostat, Lacutamab, CD11301, Mogamulizumab, Hypericin, ONTAK (denileukin difitox, DAB389IL-2), Bexarotene, Forodesine 200 mg, Panobinostat, romidepsin (depsipeptide, FK228), SGX301 (synthetic hypericin), Ritlecitinib, BNZ132-1-40, ONTAK Pembrolizumab, and others

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment: Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma current marketed and Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma emerging therapies

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market drivers and Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

3. SWOT analysis of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

4. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

9. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs

11. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Emerging Therapies

12. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Drivers

16. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Barriers

17. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Appendix

18. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Report Methodology

