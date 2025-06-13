Iran Condemns 'Silence' From UN Nuclear Watchdog After Israel Attack
Tehran: Iran sharply criticised the UN nuclear watchdog on Friday, accusing it of "silence" over Israel's strikes on its nuclear facilities and scientists.
In a statement, Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said it considers the "silence" from the International Atomic Energy Agency "as a form of cooperation with the Zionist regime," adding that the Israeli attack was a "defeat for the IAEA resulting from its unjustifiable shortcomings".
Shortly afterwards, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi issued a statement saying nuclear facilities "must never be attacked".
