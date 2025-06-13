27Th Shanghai International Film Festival Kicks Off With A Wave Of Chinese Cinema

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On June 13, SIFF brought together the full international jury of the Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition, representing 13 countries and regions across Asia, Africa, the Americas and Europe. They appeared together on stage and spoke to the press, reflecting the festival's global reach and cultural diversity. World-renowned Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Tornatore will chair the jury panel of the Main Competition section, he said: "Film is the love of everyone and I hope these selected movies can really surprise and enchant me. I think the best of these works are sure to touch the hearts of each jury member."

The Red Carpet of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival Gala Night is scheduled for the evening of June 14.

Tickets in High Demand, Red Carpet Dazzles

The festival offers a symphonic poem of classics and contemporary works from both domestic and international cinema, featuring nearly 40 different sections for film enthusiasts. On the day tickets went on general sale, more than 1,500 screenings of over 400 films with approximately 30% presented in 4K resolution were made available to filmgoers. Among them, 92 films with over 600 showings sold out quickly.

To meet overwhelming demand from filmgoers, SIFF opened ticket sales for additional screenings at noon on June 11, adding 7 new showings to the lineup. By that time, ticket sales had reached 459,600, achieving a record-breaking sell-out rate of 73%, with more than 30% of attendees traveling from outside Shanghai. The screening featuring the Golden Goblet Best Director winner sold out in just 26 seconds, with tickets available before the winner was announced. This left filmgoers in suspense about which film they would be watching until the reveal.

This year's film festival dazzled on the red carpet, attracting over 200 distinguished guests from around the world along the Huangpu River, offering audiences a captivating visual feast where cinema meets charm. The film crew of the opening film, She's Got No Name, along with the creators of upcoming summer blockbusters such as Dongji Island, A Cool Fish, The Litchi Road, and The Shadow's Edge, will be joined by the nominees from the Golden Goblet main competition and the Asian New Talent Award. Over 200 international stars, including the judges of the Golden Goblet Awards, will gather by the Huangpu River on the evening of the 14th. On June 17, the 2025 Chinese Movie Blockbuster Showcase will highlight major domestic productions.

The festival's international jury includes 21 members from around the globe. One of the participating directors, Miriam Heard, whose film After the Fog is a finalist , shared:

"My father visited China in 1975 and always dreamed of returning. He passed away recently, and I had the chance to show him the final cut of this film. I dedicate this movie - and my journey to China - to his memory."

A Truly Global Stage for Cinema

This year's Golden Goblet Main Competition showcases three Latin American films-After the Fog, Cyclone, and The Reborn-a first for the festival. It also spotlights the UK and Turkey with dedicated national focuses.

"I am truly gratified to see young creators infusing Chinese cinema with fresh perspectives and innovative expressions, bringing it vibrant new life. Through our diverse support mechanisms and platforms, these talented individuals not only find opportunities to showcase their work but also amplify their voices globally, promoting the international spread of contemporary China's multiculturalism and social transformations. I deeply value the mission of connecting Chinese cinema with the global film community, helping Chinese films gain an increasingly significant presence on the world stage." said Chen Guo, Managing Director of Shanghai International Film & TV Events Center.

The International Film & TV Market will be held at the Shanghai Exhibition Center from June 21 to 25. It is expected to attract 200 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions, showcasing cutting-edge technology and collaboration opportunities. For the first time, the newly launched International Film & TV Market area will be open to the public free of charge.

For more information and the full festival schedule, please visit the official SIFF website at .

