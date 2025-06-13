REDCLOUD TO PARTICIPATE AT THE ROTH 15Th ANNUAL LONDON CONFERENCE
|Event
|ROTH 15th Annual London Conference
|Date
|June 24-26, 2025
|Format
|1x1 / small group meetings - by invitation only
|Location
|London, UK
This format will provide investors the opportunity to meet with executive management from approximately 70 companies across a range of sectors. The 1-on-1 and small group meetings throughout the event will offer institutional investors meaningful interaction with company leadership and the ability to gain in-depth insights into each business.
About ROTH
ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S.
About RedCloud
RedCloud has developed and operates the RedCloud trading platform (the“Platform”), that facilities trade of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets. Through RedCloud's Platform, retailers are enabled to use data driven insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit and connect on LinkedIn and Facebook .
Contact:
Investor Relations
Sukhvinder Gill
Chief Investment Officer
...
Media Relations
James McCarthy
EVP Global Marketing
...
Wire Service Contact:
IBN
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
...
Legal Disclaimer:
