REDCLOUD TO PARTICIPATE AT THE ROTH 15Th ANNUAL LONDON CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or“The Company”) today announces that Justin Floyd, CEO and Co-Founder will be attending the ROTH 15th Annual London Conference, which will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK.

Event ROTH 15th Annual London Conference Date June 24-26, 2025 Format 1x1 / small group meetings - by invitation only Location London, UK



This format will provide investors the opportunity to meet with executive management from approximately 70 companies across a range of sectors. The 1-on-1 and small group meetings throughout the event will offer institutional investors meaningful interaction with company leadership and the ability to gain in-depth insights into each business.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S.

For more information, visit:

About RedCloud

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedCloud trading platform (the“Platform”), that facilities trade of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets. Through RedCloud's Platform, retailers are enabled to use data driven insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit and connect on LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Investor Relations

Sukhvinder Gill

Chief Investment Officer

...



Media Relations

James McCarthy

EVP Global Marketing

...

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...