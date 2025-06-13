TechDemocracy joins forces with SailPoint to deliver managed services for identity security

PISCATAWAY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TechDemocracy , a trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, proudly announces the extension of its current partnership with SailPoint , a pioneer and market leader in identity security. This strategic endeavor builds upon TechDemocracy's professional services expertise with SailPoint's innovative identity security and governance platform, empowering organizations to strengthen their digital defenses.In today's increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape, organizations face growing challenges in protecting digital assets and meeting stringent regulatory requirements. As part of this partnership, TechDemocracy will leverage the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud (ISC) alongside its proprietary File Manager Master Suite (FMMS) to deliver a comprehensive, tailored managed security service. By combining ISC and FMMS, TechDemocracy offers a unique solution that unifies the design, deployment, and ongoing management of identities, access rights, and compliance controls-helping customers reduce risk, enhance regulatory alignment, and improve operational efficiency.“We are excited to extend our current partnership with SailPoint to further enhance our solution services portfolio,” said Todd Rossin, CEO & Chief Strategist – TechDemocracy,“Identity security is paramount in today's ever-changing digital environment, and SailPoint's solutions provide the robust framework needed to protect sensitive data and mitigate cyber threats. Together, we will continue to deliver unparalleled value to clients of all sizes and help them achieve their security objectives.”TechDemocracy provides end-to-end managed services for SailPoint's solutions, from initial implementation to ongoing maintenance and support.“Together, TechDemocracy and SailPoint are committed to helping organizations navigate the complexities of identity security, safeguard critical data, and achieve their business objectives securely,” said Dave Schwartz, SVP of Global Partners, SailPoint.“This partnership underscores both companies' dedication to delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations to thrive in today's digital world.”About TechDemocracyTechDemocracy is a solution-agnostic, security-focused firm, committed to delivering tailored identity and access management, and cybersecurity services and solutions to enterprises of all sizes. With 25+ years of hands-on experience, TechDemocracy is a leading provider in the cybersecurity space.Operating with a global presence from the US, India, Canada, and the Philippines, TechDemocracy specializes in fully managing identity and cybersecurity solutions that integrate and operate the entire solution under one umbrella. For more information about TechDemocracy and its innovative solutions, visitFor media inquiries, please contact:Phone: +1 732 404 8350Email: ...Addresses:US: 1 Corporate Place South, Suite 110, Piscataway, NJ 08854Canada: #846, 8th Floor Mississauga – Toronto Airport Corporate Center 2425 Matheson Blvd East Mississauga, ON L4W 5K4 CanadaIndia: No 83/1, The Skyview 20, Raidurgam, Hyderabad 500081

