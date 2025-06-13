Pet Sitting Market Set To Reach USD 6.5 Billion By 2032, Driven By Surge In Pet Ownership And Lifestyle Shifts SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider Highlights the U.S. Pet Sitting Market's Remarkable Rise-Valued at USD 0.73 Billion in 2023-Fueled by the Pet Humanization Trend, Busy Schedules, and Demand for Personalized In-Home Pet Care Services Austin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Sitting Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the global Pet Sitting Market was valued at USD 2.62 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.64% from 2024 to 2032. This surge is primarily driven by the rising number of pets, greater disposable incomes, and the growing humanization of pets, which compels owners to seek better care when they are away. Additionally, advances in pet care platforms and the rise of dual-income households are expected to further increase demand for pet sitting services.

The U.S. market saw a strong annual growth rate of 10.66%, reaching USD 0.73 billion in 2023. A substantial pet population-estimated at around 196.9 million-and increased consumer spending on pet wellness and well-being are contributing to robust market gains.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.62 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 6.5 billion CAGR CAGR of 10.64% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Service Type:

In 2023, care visits emerged as the most prominent service in the pet sitting market, contributing significantly to overall market sales due to their tailored and flexible nature. Pet owners now prefer care visits over traditional board-and-care services, as pets experience less anxiety and lower risk of illness in their own homes. Care visits held a 42% market share in 2023, driven by the increasing number of city-based households with full-time workers who need midday check-ins or evening care.

The fastest-growing service category is overnight stays, as pet owners increasingly seek comprehensive 24-hour care. Many are willing to pay a premium for services that provide added companionship and supervision, particularly for elderly or infirm pets.

By Pet Type:

In 2023, the dog segment accounted for the largest share of the pet sitting market, representing approximately 81% of total market revenue. Dogs typically require more physical attention, exercise, and social interaction than other pets, boosting the demand for professional sitters. Furthermore, the strong emotional and behavioral bonds between people and dogs increase the willingness of owners to invest in reliable pet care services-whether they are traveling or simply busy.

Cats represent the fastest-growing segment by number, particularly among urban dwellers who appreciate their low-maintenance needs. This trend is expected to continue, especially with the introduction of services like Upfront Cat Services on pet care platforms, addressing a market that had previously overlooked feline-specific care.

Pet Sitting Market Segmentation

By Service Type



Care Visits Drop-in Visits

By Pet Type



Dogs

Cats Others

Regional Analysis

In terms of market share, North America dominated the global pet sitting market in 2023, thanks to high pet ownership rates, strong consumer awareness, and a well-organized ecosystem of professional pet sitters. The U.S. leads the region with a robust infrastructure that includes mobile applications, insured pet sitters, and digital scheduling platforms. The rise of "pet parenting" has transformed animals into family members, further increasing demand for personalized care.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing, driven by rapid urbanization, rising middle-class incomes, and a cultural shift toward pet companionship. Structured pet care services are increasingly in demand in countries such as China, Japan, and India. For example, China has become a hub for pet care services, with young professionals acquiring more pets and busy families adopting mobile van pet-sitting models.

Recent Developments



In May 2024, IBISWorld issued a report predicting 196.9 million pets in the U.S., adding to demand for things such as pet sitting. In April 2024, Rover. Com launched its AI feature for customized pet sitter recommendations from the behavior profiles of pets.

