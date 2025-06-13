Author And Adjunct Professor A. Keith Carreiro Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

SWANSEA, MA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A. Keith Carreiro, a distinguished adjunct professor at Bridgewater State and author, proudly announces his newest endeavor,“The Immortality Wars,” an expansive four-book series, with nine books total in the works, that delves into the depths of human nature, morality, and the timeless quest for immortality. This groundbreaking series, rooted in science fiction, fantasy, and Christian themes, is also influenced by Carreiro's personal history, academic inspiration, and involvement in literary activism.

Carreiro's journey to becoming a novelist was not straightforward. Originally starting his writing career in high school with poetry, he has crafted over a thousand poems, many of which have been published by prestigious groups such as the Association of Rhode Island Authors and Bridgewater State University's magazine. Building on this foundation, Carreiro is turning his literary prowess toward novel writing, an ambition he has nurtured since he was a child.

Inspiration and Influences

Stephen King is one of Carreiro's key influences. As a peer during their university days at the University of Maine, King inspired Carreiro's disciplined approach to writing, setting a target of daily writing outputs that Carreiro adopted as his method for“The Immortality Wars.”

“I always knew I wanted to be a writer,” shares Carreiro.“The challenge was just getting to it and doing it. My journey included writing poetry, teaching, and contributing to Stephen King's (2016) 'Hearts in Suspension,' which explores student activism in the 1960s. All of these experience have influenced my current work on 'The Immortality Wars.'”

The Plot of Immortality Wars

The Immortality Wars traverses a complex narrative set in the 26th century, amidst a scientific experiment that creates a hyper-reality world resembling the Middle Ages. Here, humans grapple with their inherent greed and a relentless pursuit to conquer death, aspiring to live as immortals.

The saga centers around a young and exceptionally skilled warrior who, amidst a war-torn milieu, is tested by demonic challenges. The tale explores his potential to unlock genetic secrets, possibly delineating a path towards immortality. The series not only offers thrilling escapades but also raises profound questions about the essence of human nature and morality.

A. Keith Carreiro bridges various thematic elements reminiscent of influential writers such as C.S. Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien, Stephen King, and Lee Child, crafting a unique tapestry that promises to grip reader's imaginations and provoke thoughtful discourse.

An Expanding Universe

Four books in the series are already completed and published, with Carreiro actively working on the fifth. The full series will unfold as a trilogy of trilogies, starting with“The Penitent,” followed by“The Pilgrim,” and concluding with“The Prophet.” Each installment develops a rich and engaging universe, teeming with diverse characters, from protagonists with divine prowess to adversaries of remarkable cunning.

“Readers often tell me they're astounded by the depth and unpredictability of my characters,” reveals Carreiro.“It's this element of surprise and depth that I hope will keep them engaged from the first book to the last.”

Beyond the Novels

In addition to his achievements in fictional writing, Carreiro is a highly lauded poet, with recent acknowledgments including an honorable mention in the 2023 William Faulkner Literary Prize for his poem“America.” His literary works, from poems to novels, reflect Carreiro's deep-seated curiosities and academic background in critical thinking and creativity-a portfolio enriched by his education at institutions such as Harvard.

Carreiro also holds a rich cultural history as a former concert classical guitarist who studied with Maestro Joseph Raposo, Sr. of the Boston Conservatory of Music. Although an essential tremor ultimately halted his performance career, it similarly fortified his resolve to channel creativity into writing.

About A. Keith Carreiro

A. Keith Carreiro is not just an author-he is a master storyteller who harnesses his own realities and experiences to create immersive worlds that challenge and engage readers. As an adjunct professor at Bridgewater State, he emphasizes the power of words and creative thought, nurturing the literary aspirations of his students. Through his multifaceted work, Carreiro continues to explore and expand upon the human narrative.

“The Immortality Wars shows not just a battle against external forces, but a profound conflict within ourselves,” Carreiro explains.“These books are my exploration of what it means to be mortal in a world that constantly seeks more.”

Close Up Radio recently featured A. Keith Carreiro, author of“The Immortality Wars” in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday, June 9th at 1pm EST

