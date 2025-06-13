Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibody Market Report 2025: Strategic Insight For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Advantage

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibody Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Does The Data On The Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibody Market Size Indicate?

The autoimmune monoclonal antibody market size has seen robust growth in recent years. Rising from $65.83 billion in 2024 to a projected $71.71 billion in 2025, the market is anticipated to enjoy a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. This growth during the historical period can primarily be accredited to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, the burgeoning use of biologics in treatment, a mounting awareness of targeted therapies and early approvals of monoclonal antibody drugs, along with expanding healthcare access in developed countries.

What Does The Future Hold For The Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibody Market?

Unprecedented growth is on the horizon for the autoimmune monoclonal antibody market in the forthcoming years. Forecasts predict an increase to $98.81 billion in 2029, riding the wave of an 8.4% CAGR. The acceleration in the forecast period can be largely attributed to burgeoning demand for personalized medicine, mounting adoption of biosimilars, expanding clinical trials in autoimmune therapy, a growing geriatric population, and rising prevalence of chronic immune disorders. Major trends in the forecast period include advancement in antibody engineering, development of bispecific antibodies, increasing use of artificial intelligence in drug discovery, integration of genomics in treatment planning, and novel drug delivery systems.

What Are The Key Drivers For Growth In The Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibody Market?

Surging demand for biologics is anticipated to fuel the overall growth of the autoimmune monoclonal antibody market in forthcoming years. Biologics, medical products derived from living organisms or their components, have transformed treatment approaches, prevention options, or diagnosis capabilities for diseases. Their heightened demand is driven primarily by their effectiveness in treating complex diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and genetic conditions, where traditional therapies often fall short.

Autoimmune monoclonal antibodies are key enhancers of biologic therapies by providing targeted immune modulation, making them effective in managing overactive immune responses. They help minimize the need for broad immunosuppressants by offering precise treatment, thereby improving patient outcomes and reducing side effects.

Which Companies Are Leading The Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibody Market?

Prominent industry players such as Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB S.A., Genmab A/S, Zymeworks Inc., Xencor Inc., Immutep Limited, Cue Biopharma Inc., Santa Ana Bio Inc., are major stakeholders in the autoimmune monoclonal antibody market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibody Market?

In an effort to stay ahead of their competition, many of these companies are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as biosimilar development, to enhance safety, efficacy, and quality. Biosimilar development refers to the process of creating products that are highly similar, safe, and effective to existing approved biologics, an undertaking that demands advanced biotechnology, rigorous analytical testing, and clinical studies.

How Is The Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibody Market Segmented?

The autoimmune monoclonal antibody market encompasses several distinct segmentations: by type, route of administration, application, distribution channel and end-user. Type subsegments include immunoglobulin G monoclonal antibodies and immunoglobulin M monoclonal antibodies, chimeric monoclonal antibodies, and fully human monoclonal antibodies. Further, the market is categorized by the route of administration into subcutaneous, intravenous, and intramuscular subsegments. The applications segment includes rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease. The distribution channel is divided into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacy. Lastly, the end users can be classified into hospitals, outpatient clinics, homecare settings, and research institutions.

What Are The Key Regional Insights Into The Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibody Market?

In terms of regional presence, North America emerged as the largest player in the autoimmune monoclonal antibody market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

