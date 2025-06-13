Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Saudi Minister Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud.

The call dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and exploring ways to support and strengthen them, and also discussed the latest regional developments, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this context, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack on Iranian territory, describing it as a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of the laws and principles of international law.

His Excellency also expressed the State of Qatar's deep concern over this dangerous escalation, which poses a threat to regional security and stability and undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means.

His Excellency also highlighted the urgent need for the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities by taking immediate action to stop Israeli violations.