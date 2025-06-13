Real Feedback, Real Results: Patient Review Celebrates Care At Lighthouse Point Orthodontics

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 12, 2025 7:03 am - Patients praise Lighthouse Point Orthodontics for expert care, friendly staff, and outstanding results-making it a top-rated choice for anyone seeking an orthodontist Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach, FL – April 2025 - Patients of all ages are sharing their experiences at one of the area's most respected orthodontic practices.

Kristian Murphy recently shared a heartfelt 5-star review, highlighting the clinic's adaptability and personalized care:

"All who work here as assistants + front desk are great people and run the place very well! Dr. Rozen is awesome and helped me out a lot with figuring out my teeth alignment with my travels. The alignment is nearly complete now, and I'm confident it will turn out perfectly. Super glad we went with LHP orthodontics!"

For families who expect a high level of attention and professionalism, the experience has been equally impressive. One parent wrote:

"Always a positive experience when we go there. Thank you for being kind and compassionate to our kids. Great work!"

- Sharni Poplak

The consistent feedback about Dr. Rozen and his dedicated team is clear-patients feel welcomed, supported, and genuinely cared for from start to finish.

"The absolute best service. Dr. Rozen and his team are professional, diligent and genuinely caring. They'll make sure your smile is perfect and my family has had an exceptional experience."

- Tenim Realty Management LLC

Eileen Baldovinos echoed the same sentiment in her glowing review:

"Absolutely great service, Dr. Rozen and his team are amazing, professional and friendly. They make you feel at ease throughout each session-couldn't imagine going anywhere else."

These reviews reflect real journeys to confident smiles, backed by skilled orthodontic care.

Whether starting a first consultation or finishing a smile journey, this local office has set a high standard in the Pompano Beach area.

