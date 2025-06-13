R.J. Koreto's“The Cadieux Murders” Wins 2024 Foreword INDIES Book Of The Year Award

Level Best Books is thrilled to announce that The Cadieux Murders by acclaimed mystery author R.J. Koreto has been named a 2024 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award Winner in the LGBTQ+ Category and is also a recipient of the Literary Titan Book Award. This gripping historical mystery blends mid-century glamour, architectural obsession, and long-buried secrets into a richly atmospheric thriller that is already captivating readers and critics alike.

Set against the opulent backdrop of Long Island's exclusive Gold Coast, The Cadieux Murders follows architect Wren Fontaine as she undertakes the renovation of Cadieux House-a modernist masterpiece with a sinister legacy. Built in 1955 by the brilliant but eccentric Marius Cadieux, the mansion is not only a monument to mid-century design but also the scene of a notorious unsolved murder.

As Wren navigates the challenges of restoring the historic home, including the overbearing oversight of her father, Ezra, who was once Cadieux's protégé, she becomes entangled in the house's shadowy history. The murder of Dennis Blaine, former owner and husband to the enigmatic Rebecca Blaine, remains unsolved, with rumors of an affair between Rebecca and Cadieux lingering like ghosts in the halls. When new deaths begin to mirror the crimes of the past, Wren must confront the chilling truth: the house may be keeping its secrets alive.

The mystery escalates when the home's current owner, bestselling novelist Bronwyn Merrick, begins using Cadieux House as inspiration for a new book. But as fiction edges closer to fact, the body count rises-and the question becomes not only who is behind the murders, but why now?

Critics have hailed the novel as“a riveting historical mystery wrapped in family secrets and architectural intrigue.” With a deeply layered plot, emotionally resonant characters, and Koreto's signature attention to historical detail, The Cadieux Murders is a powerful exploration of memory, identity, and the haunted spaces we inhabit-both physical and emotional.

About the Author

R.J. Koreto is the author of multiple acclaimed mystery series, including the Historic Home Mysteries, Lady Frances Ffolkes Mysteries, and Alice Roosevelt Mysteries. His short fiction has appeared in Ellery Queen's Mystery Magazine, Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine, and numerous anthologies.

A Vassar College graduate, Koreto has enjoyed a multifaceted career as a business and financial journalist, magazine editor, website manager, PR consultant, and author. He also served as a seaman in the U.S. Merchant Marine. This wide-ranging professional experience informs the intricate worlds and characters he creates in his fiction.

Koreto divides his time between Rockland County, New York, and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, where he lives with his wife and daughters.

