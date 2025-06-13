RJAF Scrambles Jets To Patrol Borders, Citing Airspace Integrity

Amman, June 13 (Petra) -- The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) has deployed aircraft for extensive patrols over the country's border areas, a military source announced Friday.The sorties are intended to detect and prevent any breach of Jordanian airspace, according to the source, who stressed the mission's importance for preserving the Kingdom's sovereignty and protecting its people.

