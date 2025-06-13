403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RJAF Scrambles Jets To Patrol Borders, Citing Airspace Integrity
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 13 (Petra) -- The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) has deployed aircraft for extensive patrols over the country's border areas, a military source announced Friday.
The sorties are intended to detect and prevent any breach of Jordanian airspace, according to the source, who stressed the mission's importance for preserving the Kingdom's sovereignty and protecting its people.
Amman, June 13 (Petra) -- The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) has deployed aircraft for extensive patrols over the country's border areas, a military source announced Friday.
The sorties are intended to detect and prevent any breach of Jordanian airspace, according to the source, who stressed the mission's importance for preserving the Kingdom's sovereignty and protecting its people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment