Jordan Won't Be A Battleground, King Tells France's Macron Amidst Escalation Warnings
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 13 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Friday said that Jordan will not serve as a battleground for any conflict and will not permit any threats to its security, stability, or the safety of its citizens.
The King's remarks came during a call he received from French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, where His Majesty underscored the urgent need for immediate action to halt the perilous escalation unfolding in the region.
King Abdullah warned of severe repercussions from such an escalation, highlighting its potential to deepen regional tensions and broaden the conflict.
He pressed for intensified efforts to secure stability across the region and safeguard its populations, cautioning against the ramifications of the Israeli attack on Iran for regional security.
