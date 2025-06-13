Azerbaijan Expands Environmental Monitoring Network Across Nation's Liberated Territories

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has launched a broad initiative to establish a hydrometeorological observation network in the territories liberated from occupation, said Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues held in the city of Khankendi, Karimov said that to get a handle on surface water resources, 11 automated hydrological stations have been set up and are now up and running along 10 rivers.

He added that five automatic meteorological stations, four radioecological stations, and three agrometeorological stations have also been installed to monitor climate and environmental conditions across these areas.

The deputy minister reported that monitoring has been conducted at mineral deposits exploited during the occupation. These assessments evaluated environmental damage and included inspections of ore, non-metallic, and construction material deposits.

“Geological assessments have been completed at several deposits, such as Ashagi Guzlak in Fuzuli, Khavuslu, Sadi, and Arakyul in Jabrayil, Jahangirbeyli and Khumarly in Zangilan, Mughanli in Gubadli, and sand-gravel sites in Khachinchay (Aghdam district) and Muradkhanli (Gubadli). Materials from these sites are already being used in construction and road infrastructure projects,” Karimov noted

Karimov also announced that 17 mineral deposits are set to hit the auction block soon, aiming to lend a hand in the rebuilding and development efforts in the region.

"Additionally, the Basitchay State Nature Reserve and Dashalty State Nature Sanctuary have resumed operations, with official maps of territorial boundaries and sanitary protection zones now approved.

As part of efforts to restore the Arazboyu State Nature Sanctuary, a draft map outlining its territory is currently under review in coordination with the relevant government agencies," he added.