Turkish President Slams Israel's Attack On Iran
"Since this morning, Israel has taken its strategy of drowning our region, especially Gaza, in blood, tears, and instability to a very dangerous stage. Israel's attacks targeting our neighbor Iran are a blatant provocation that disregards international law. These attacks, which occurred at a time when talks about Iran's nuclear program are intensifying and international pressure is increasing due to inhumane actions against Gaza, clearly reveal Israel's lawless mentality," Erdoğan wrote.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment