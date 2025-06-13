Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
State Programs Boost Jobs And Skills In Post-War Lachin

2025-06-13 09:06:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A total of1,150 residents who have been resettled in Azerbaijan's Lachin District have been involved in employment support initiatives, Azernews reports, citing a statement from the State Employment Agency.

Out of these, 104 individuals have secured employment within the district. Notably, 66 of them have launched small-scale businesses through the self-employment program, aimed at supporting sustainable livelihoods in newly resettled areas.

Additionally, 46 residents have been enrolled in professional training courses to further develop their skills and enhance future job opportunities.

These efforts are part of broader state programs aimed at ensuring the successful reintegration and economic well-being of citizens returning to territories liberated during the Second Garabagh War.

