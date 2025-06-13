State Programs Boost Jobs And Skills In Post-War Lachin
A total of1,150 residents who have been resettled in Azerbaijan's Lachin District have been involved in employment support initiatives, Azernews reports, citing a statement from the State Employment Agency.
Out of these, 104 individuals have secured employment within the district. Notably, 66 of them have launched small-scale businesses through the self-employment program, aimed at supporting sustainable livelihoods in newly resettled areas.
Additionally, 46 residents have been enrolled in professional training courses to further develop their skills and enhance future job opportunities.
These efforts are part of broader state programs aimed at ensuring the successful reintegration and economic well-being of citizens returning to territories liberated during the Second Garabagh War.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment