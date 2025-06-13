403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Information Ministry Urges Media To Follow Professional Criteria In Reporting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Information Ministry Friday urged media to follow "professional" criteria and objectivity when reporting news amidst accelerated developments regionally and internationally.
The Ministry, in a statement, called on media outlets and social media to "take their information from official sources and avoid rumours or publishing unverified news that might have negative impacts."
Media, it said, should have "national responsibility" when reporting amidst "sensitive" circumstances and for the best national interest. (end)
mdm
The Ministry, in a statement, called on media outlets and social media to "take their information from official sources and avoid rumours or publishing unverified news that might have negative impacts."
Media, it said, should have "national responsibility" when reporting amidst "sensitive" circumstances and for the best national interest. (end)
mdm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment