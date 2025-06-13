Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Information Ministry Urges Media To Follow Professional Criteria In Reporting


2025-06-13 09:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Information Ministry Friday urged media to follow "professional" criteria and objectivity when reporting news amidst accelerated developments regionally and internationally.
The Ministry, in a statement, called on media outlets and social media to "take their information from official sources and avoid rumours or publishing unverified news that might have negative impacts."
Media, it said, should have "national responsibility" when reporting amidst "sensitive" circumstances and for the best national interest. (end)
