Air India Plane Crash: Chairman N Chandrasekaran Says 'We Will Be Transparent In Our Communication'
Air India Chairman also said that investigative teams from UK, US have arrived in Ahmedabad to investigate the crash.
On Thursday, June 12, an Air India flight – a Boeing 787 Dreamliner - bound for London Gatwick crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad. There were no survivors except for one British-origin Indian, who miraculously survived.DGCA orders review of take-off parameters
Following the tragedy, aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed the Tata Group owned airline to perform review of take-off parameters of Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft.Air India plane crash: Lone survivor; two relief flights | Key points
- Hours after the crash - the world's deadliest aviation disaster in a decade - Air India said in a statement all 242 passengers, except for one had died. The sole survivor of the crash is a British national of Indian origin, Ramesh Viswashkumar who is currently admitted. At least 25 people on the ground also died, including five MBBS students and a PG resident doctor from B.J. Medical College and Hospital - the institute's hostel where the AI 171 flight crashed. Several videos captured the chaos and urgency, showing the serious damage in the hospital right after the crash.
- Later on Thursday, Air India announced two separate relief flights , one each from Delhi and Mumbai, for the next of kin of passengers and Air India staff. The Tata Group, owners of 1 crore compensation to each family of the passenger">Air India, announced a ₹1 crore compensation to each family of the passenger onboard the fatal Air India flight. Following the tragic crash budget airline IndiGo announced that passengers are allowed to rebook or claim a full refund via the airline website if their flights are impacted. On Friday, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as well as officials from other Central agencies, visited the Ahmedabad airport crash site to assist in the ongoing investigation, reported ANI. One local recounted a “horrible scene” stating that "everywhere there were bodies, completely burnt bodies.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment