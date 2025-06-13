Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Wall Street Responds To Geopolitical Events


2025-06-13 09:00:58

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

  • The major indexes are looking at losses Friday morning after tensions rose in the Middle East overnight.
  • European stocks fell and oil surged more than 9% at one point.
  • President Trump posted to Truth Social, urging Iran to make a nuclear deal. The President had been pursuing a U.S. – Iran nuclear deal with negotiations.

Opening Bell
 Catholic Charities NY and the Cardinal's Committee for Charity celebrates its mission of providing help and creating hope for New Yorkers in need.

Closing Bell
 VOYA (NYSE: VOYA ) celebrates the 20th anniversary of their Target Date Funds.

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

MENAFN13062025003732001241ID1109670616

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search