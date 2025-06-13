NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Wall Street Responds To Geopolitical Events
-
The major indexes are looking at losses Friday morning after tensions rose in the Middle East overnight.
European stocks fell and oil surged more than 9% at one point.
President Trump posted to Truth Social, urging Iran to make a nuclear deal. The President had been pursuing a U.S. – Iran nuclear deal with negotiations.
Opening Bell
Catholic Charities NY and the Cardinal's Committee for Charity celebrates its mission of providing help and creating hope for New Yorkers in need.
Closing Bell
VOYA (NYSE: VOYA ) celebrates the 20th anniversary of their Target Date Funds.
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
