Dow Futures Fall As Israel Strikes Iran: Boeing, GE, Lockheed Martin, Adobe Among Stocks To Watch

U.S. stocks appear set for a negative opening on Friday after Israel struck Iranian nuclear sites and scientists in an operation named“Rising Lion.”

Israel's strikes in Iran have reportedly struck the central uranium enrichment facility in Natanz. Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said the site sustained damage, but no casualties had been reported so far.

The attack elicited a response from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he gave Iran“chance after chance” to strike a nuclear deal.“Iran must make a deal,” the President said in a post on Truth Social.

While Dow Jones futures declined 1% at the time of writing, the S & P 500 futures fell 0.90%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100's futures fell 1.1%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were down 1.4%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell 1%, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) edged up by 1.2% on Friday morning.

Bitcoin (BTC) declined 2.28% in the past 24 hours.

Asian markets ended Friday's trading session on a negative note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index declining the most at 0.97%, followed by the Nikkei 225 at 0.90%, and the KOSPI at 0.88%.

The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.76%, while the Hang Seng declined 0.60%.

Stocks To Watch



Boeing Co. (BA), General Electric Co. (GE): Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg skipped the Paris Airshow following the fatal Air India crash involving a 787-8 Dreamliner jet, while GE delayed its investor day.

Lockheed Martin (LMT): Shares of Lockheed Martin surged over 4% following Israel's attack on Iran. LMT is the supplier of Israel's primary attack jet. Adobe Inc. (ADBE): The technology giant's second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street expectations, and the company raised its full-year revenue forecast.

