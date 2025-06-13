North America Interventional Cardiology Market Analysis 20252033 Reaching $11.98 Billion By 2033 Datam Intelligence

North America Cardiology Devices Market

North America's Interventional Cardiology Market is set to grow from USD 7.04B in 2024 to USD 11.98B by 2033, driven by rising Heart Disease and Tech

- DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- North America Interventional Cardiology Market: 2025 Outlook and DevelopmentsIn 2025, the North American Interventional Cardiology Market Size was valued at USD 7.04 Billion and is expected to reach around USD 11.98 Billion by 2033, reflecting steady growth With a CAGR 6.2% at a strong compound annual rate over the forecast period 2025-2033To Download Sample Report:Latest Industry DevelopmentsIn December 2024, Terumo Interventional Systems (TIS) announced the U.S. commercial launch of its R2P NaviCross peripheral support catheter, marking another step in the expansion of its radial-to-peripheral (R2P) product line.In October 2024, Medtronic plc received FDA approval for its Affera Mapping and Ablation System, including the Sphere-9 Catheter, designed for treating persistent atrial fibrillation (AFib) and performing RF ablation of CTI-dependent atrial flutter.In July 2024, Teleflex gained FDA approval for its Ringer Perfusion Balloon Catheter (PBC) currently the only approved perfusion balloon available for Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) procedures in the U.S.In March 2024, Boston Scientific received FDA clearance for its Agent Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB), developed to treat coronary in-stent restenosis (ISR) in patients suffering from coronary artery disease.Regional OutlookUnited StatesIn the U.S., interventional cardiology is undergoing rapid digitization. Robotic-assisted procedures, artificial intelligence in diagnostics, and remote surgical support tools are shaping the future of care. Key urban centers, such as New York, Boston, and San Francisco, are witnessing accelerated adoption of advanced tools like drug-eluting stents, intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), and optical coherence tomography (OCT).CanadaCanada, though smaller in scale, shows remarkable progress initiatives promoting innovation in healthcare technology have accelerated the growth of regional R&D hubs. Additionally, cross-border collaborations with the U.S.-based healthcare firms are leading to faster adoption of novel cardiac care products in Canadian hospitals.Key Companies Driving InnovationSeveral major companies are shaping the future of interventional cardiology in North America:MedtronicBoston Scientific CorporationAbbott.Canon Medical Systems CorporationTeleflex Incorporated.B. Braun SEJohnson & Johnson Services, Inc.Koninklijke Philips N.V.Cook MedicalMarket SegmentationBy Modality: Stents, Drug-Eluting Stents, Bare-Metal Stents, Bio-Absorbable Stents, Catheters, Angiographic Catheters, Guiding Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters, Aspiration Catheters, Others, Balloons, Guidewires, Imaging Systems, Intravascular Ultrasound System (IUVS), Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Systems, Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) Systems, Others, Thrombectomy Systems, Atherectomy Systems, Closure Devices, Chronic Total Occlusion Systems (CTO), OthersBy End-User: Hospitals, CATH Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, OthersLatest News of USAIn April 2025, a major milestone was achieved when a leading university hospital in Texas performed its first AI-assisted percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) using a fully integrated robotic system. The system enabled precise stent placement with real-time feedback and predictive modeling, drastically reducing procedural errors.Meanwhile, the FDA has recently approved a biodegradable stent system developed by a Silicon Valley med-tech firm. This device is designed to dissolve naturally in the body within 18 months, eliminating long-term complications often associated with metal stents. This innovation has caught the attention of cardiologists nationwide who seek to reduce repeat procedures and side effects.Also making waves is the CardioTrack Initiative, launched in partnership between the American College of Cardiology and several top-tier device manufacturers. The program aims to install AI-enabled monitoring kiosks in rural communities to identify early signs of cardiac distress.Latest News of JapanAlthough the main focus is North America, Japan's latest developments in interventional cardiology are creating ripple effects globally, including in North America through research collaboration and technology transfer.In March 2025, Tokyo-based medical tech company Hirota Meditech unveiled a new bioresorbable valve replacement system, suitable for patients who are ineligible for open-heart surgery. The valve, designed for catheter-based implantation, is already gaining attention from global cardiac communities.Additionally, Japan's National Center for Global Health and Medicine announced successful clinical trials using a hybrid imaging system that combines intravascular ultrasound and AI-based blood flow analytics. This system has drastically improved the identification of vulnerable plaques a significant breakthrough for preventing heart attacks.Japanese companies are also deepening ties with North American counterparts. For instance, a collaboration between Osaka University and a U.S. biotech firm is underway to co-develop smart microcatheters capable of delivering drugs precisely within coronary arteries.ConclusionThe North American interventional cardiology market is in the midst of a revolution. Fueled by aging demographics, an increase in lifestyle diseases, and unparalleled advancements in technology, the region is setting new standards in cardiac care. From robotic procedures and biodegradable implants in the U.S. to precision imaging tools from Japan, the global ecosystem is closely interconnected.As the market grows, so too does the promise of better, safer, and more efficient heart treatments making the future of cardiology both high-tech and highly human-focused.Here are the Latest Experts Related Reports By DataM IntelligenceUS Interventional Cardiology Market Size 2025-2033Interventional Cardiology Market Size

