Cancer Biomarkers Market Set To Reach USD 67.62 Bn By 2032 Fueled By Precision Medicine Advancements Coherent Market

Cancer Biomarkers Market Advancement

Cancer Biomarkers Market Research Report Information By Biomarker Type, By Cancer Type, By Profiling Technology, By End User, And By Region

CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cancer Biomarkers Market InsightsRapid advancements in multiplex immunoassays and AI-based predictive models are transforming diagnostic precision. Increased R&D investments and regulatory approvals in Asia Pacific are accelerating industry growth. The Global Cancer Biomarkers market size is estimated to be valued at USD 28.90 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 67.62 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2025 to 2032. Our proprietary market insights reveal that North America led with 35% of global cancer biomarkers market revenue in 2024, highlighting regional concentration. According to our market research, optimized liquid biopsy assays drove a 20% uptick in test adoption last year, as detailed in our cancer biomarkers market report. This industry size expansion underscores the broader in-vitro diagnostics sector's shift towards personalized oncology, reflecting evolving cancer biomarkers market trends.💡Request Sample Copy of this Report (Use Corporate eMail ID to Get Higher Priority) at :Key Takeaways – region and segment insights based on our market analysis and market insightsRegion:- North America: Leader in precision oncology trials and centralized lab networks.- Latin America: Growing public–private partnerships in Brazil and Mexico spur local test rollout.- Europe: High per-capita biomarker spending amid stringent regulatory frameworks.- Asia Pacific: Fastest growth driven by China's USD 450 M immunoassay reagent exports in 2024.- Middle East: UAE and Saudi Arabia expand molecular oncology infrastructure.- Africa: Emerging cervical and breast cancer screening pilot programs in South Africa and Kenya.Key Players – Leading Market CompaniesbioMérieux Inc.; INOVIQ; Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.; Abbott; Becton Dickinson and Company; Merck KGaA; QIAGEN N.V.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; CENTOGENE N.V.; PerkinElmer Inc.; Siemens Healthineers; F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd; Agilent Technologies Inc.; Invitae Corporation; Myriad Genetics; Guardant Health; Illumina; Foundation Medicine Inc.- F. Hoffmann-la Roche acquired Foundation Medicine in late 2024, expanding its oncology portfolio and boosting global market share by 5%.- QIAGEN's 2025 collaboration with Siemens Healthineers on liquid biopsy platforms delivered a 15% revenue increase in Europe.- bioMérieux launched a microfluidics biomarker platform in Q2 2024, capturing new customer segments in Asia Pacific.Segment:- Biomarker Type (Protein, Genetic, Epigenetic): HER2 and BRCA panels guide targeted breast cancer therapies; our data shows the cancer biomarkers market share for genetic assays was 37% in 2024.- Application (Diagnostic, Prognostic, Predictive): EGFR mutation tests enable precision lung cancer management, reducing misdiagnosis by 12%.- Technology (Immunoassays, PCR, NGS): PCR-based panels saw a 15% cost reduction in 2024, expanding adoption in community labs.Market Trends – evolving industry trends, emerging market challenges, and technical barriers- Liquid biopsy momentum: In 2024, liquid biopsy segment grew 14.5% year-over-year, driven by non-invasive CRC screening kits.- AI and machine learning integration: AI algorithms improved biomarker panel accuracy by 18% in 2025; however, data privacy concerns act as market restraints.- Multiplex assay adoption: Multiplex immunoassays accounted for 22% of total biomarker tests in 2024, reducing turnaround times and supporting market growth strategies.🛒 Book the Latest Edition of this Market Study Get Up to 25 % Discount @Growth Factors- Rising cancer prevalence remains a primary market driver, with WHO reporting 19.3 M new cases in 2024.- Global cancer biomarkers market revenue surpassed USD 24.5 Bn in 2024, up 16% year-on-year, reflecting strong commercial uptake.- Government funding surge: In 2024, the US NIH allotted USD 850 M to oncology biomarker grants, unlocking market opportunities and fueling business growth.Actionable Insights- Production Capacity: Global immunoassay kit output reached 120 M units in 2024 (up 12%), illustrating supply-side market dynamics and influencing cancer biomarkers market size.- Pricing Dynamics: Average cost per NGS panel dropped from USD 1,500 in 2023 to USD 1,200 in 2025, driving industry share growth.- Export Volumes: Germany exported USD 450 M worth of biomarker reagents in 2024 (up 9%), showcasing export-led business growth.- Import Trends: China's biomarker imports surged 21% in 2024, reflecting manufacturing reliance and market scope expansion.- Cross-industry Use Cases: Pharmaceutical firms invested USD 2.1 Bn in companion diagnostic partnerships in 2024, boosting cancer biomarkers market revenue.- Micro-indicator – Assay turnaround: Reduced from 72 to 48 hours in top 10 labs, highlighting operational efficiency across market segments.🛍️ Book the Latest Edition of this Market Study Get Up to 25 % Discount @❓ Frequently Asked QuestionsFAQs1. Who are the dominant players in the Cancer Biomarkers Market?The market is led by Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, and Illumina, supported by strategic acquisitions and co-development ventures.2. What will be the size of the Cancer Biomarkers Market in the coming years?From USD 28.90 Bn in 2025, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.9%, reaching USD 67.62 Bn by 2032.3. Which end-user industry has the largest growth opportunity?Hospitals and diagnostic labs dominate, driven by in-house precision oncology programs and point-of-care biomarker testing adoption.4. How will market development trends evolve over the next five years?Expect deeper AI integration for predictive analytics, broader liquid biopsy uptake, and multiplex panel expansion amid tightening regulatory standards.5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape and challenges in the Cancer Biomarkers Market?Intense R&D competition, IP barriers, and reimbursement uncertainty are key market challenges, while partnerships and M&A serve as primary growth strategies.6. What go-to-market strategies are commonly adopted in the Cancer Biomarkers Market?Firms pursue co-development deals with pharma, licensing agreements for companion diagnostics, and direct-to-lab subscription models to accelerate market penetration.🖊️ Authored by:Alice Mutum brings over 7 years of experience in healthcare journalism and data-focused content creation. Her expertise ensures each report is both scientifically grounded and aligned with the strategic needs of healthcare professionals.About Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights is a leading provider of Cancer Biomarkers Market intelligence and strategic advisory services. We specialize in pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medtech, and digital health-offering actionable insights to enhance business growth, regulatory planning, and patient care. Our global presence includes offices in the U.S., U.K., India, and Japan.

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

+1 252-477-1362

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.