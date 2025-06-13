Online Plant Nursery Global Market Set To Grow To $6.21 Billion By 2029 With A CAGR Of 8.5%

The Business Research Company

The online plant nursery market has seen immense growth in the past years. It has increased from $4.13 billion in 2024 to $4.49 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. The remarkable growth during this period can be attributed to urbanization, increased interest in gardening as a hobby, limited access to physical nurseries, rising environmental awareness, growth in landscaping services, and an increase in disposable income.

What Is Anticipated Growth Rate And Market Size Of The Online Plant Nursery Market?

The online plant nursery market is expected to experience robust growth in the foreseeable future. It is projected to surge to $6.21 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period can be credited to busy urban lifestyles, a demand for exotic plants, home décor preferences, a focus on health and wellness, a surge in e-commerce logistics, and preference for sustainable gifting. Notable trends during the forecast period include subscription-based plant delivery, a rise in the popularity of indoor plants, DIY gardening kits, influencer-driven plant shopping, eco-friendly packaging, and the adoption of vertical gardening.

What Is The Main Driver Of The Online Plant Nursery Market?

The accelerating popularity of e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the online plant nursery market. E-commerce involves buying and selling goods and services online, making it convenient for businesses and consumers to transact through digital platforms. The rise of e-commerce makes it possible for customers to browse, compare, and purchase products anytime, from anywhere, without the need to visit physical stores. It allows online plant nurseries to serve a broader customer base without the need for physical storefronts and streamlines order processing, inventory management, and home delivery, enhancing customer convenience and satisfaction. For instance, according to the Census Bureau, a US-based federal statistical system, U.S. e-commerce sales in 2024 rose by 8.1% to $1,192.6 billion, accounting for 16.1% of total retail sales, up from 15.3% in 2023.

Who Are The Key Players In The Online Plant Nursery Market?

Relevant companies operating in the online plant nursery market include Moon Valley Nurseries, Spring Hill Nurseries, Perennial Wholesale Nursery, Fast-Growing-Trees, McKay Nursery, The Sill, BrighterBlooms, Nature Hills Nursery, Plant Delights Nursery, Greenwood Nursery, Wayside Gardens, Great Garden Plants, Gurney's Seed & Nursery Co., Garden Crossings, Jackson & Perkins, Plant Delights Nursery, Santhi Online Plants Nursery, Hardys Cottage Garden Plants, Plantify, Upjau.

What Are The Major Trends In The Online Plant Nursery Market?

Significant companies operating in the online plant nursery market are adopting strategic partnerships to expand their distribution networks and enhance customer reach. For instance, in August 2023, The Plant Company, a US-based plant nursery, formed a partnership with Fessler Nursery, a US-based nursery specializing in hanging baskets, bedding plants, and tropical houseplants, to distribute The Plant Company's premium houseplant collection, Leafjoy, enabling both companies to tap into new customer bases and expand across the Western United States.

How Is The Online Plant Nursery Market Segmented?

The online plant nursery market covered in this report segments the market in the following way:

By Product Type: Flowering Plants, Foliage Plants, Shrubs And Hedges, Fruit-Bearing Plants, Herbs And Culinary Plants, Succulents And Cacti, Other Types

By Plant Size: Small, Medium, Large, Other Plant Sizes

By Customer Preference: Organic Plants, Non-Gentically Modified Organism Plants, Native Plants, Exotic Plants, Sustainable And Eco-friendly Options, Other Customer Preferences

By Distribution Channel: Online Retailers, Direct To Consumer Websites, Traditional And Garden Centres, Subscription Boxes, Other Distribution Channels

By End User: Home Gardeners, Landscrapers, Hobbyists, Urban Farmers, Commercial Plant Growers, Other End Users

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Online Plant Nursery Market?

North America was the largest region in the online plant nursery market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the online plant nursery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

