Key Market Driver In Cyclosporine Drugs Market Industry 2025: Surge In Organ Transplantation Driving The Growth Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- There has been a significant expansion in the cyclosporine drugs market size in recent years. The detailed analysis suggests the market will grow from $1.64 billion in 2024 to $1.75 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. A surge in the geriatric population, an increase in cyclosporine usage for ophthalmic treatments, a growing number of cyclosporine-based clinical trials, enhanced government support for drug research and development, and a surge in healthcare spending have stimulated this robust growth in the historic period.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Cyclosporine Drugs Market?

A further uptick in the cyclosporine drugs market size is anticipated in the next few years, with the market expected to grow to $2.23 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. Factors such as increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, growing cases of organ transplantation, rising number of patients suffering from dry eye disease, and enhancing awareness about cyclosporine treatments coupled with an expanding healthcare infrastructure will contribute to this growth. There has been considerable progress in drug delivery systems, improvements in cyclosporine drug formulations, innovative non-preserved formulations for eye drops, development of generic cyclosporine drugs, and adoption of cyclosporine in veterinary medicine forecasted for the period.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Cyclosporine Drugs Market?

The increasing demand for organ transplants is a significant growth driver for the cyclosporine drugs market. Organ transplantation, a medical procedure where a damaged or failing organ in a person's body is replaced with a healthy organ from another person, is on a steady rise due to the increasing prevalence of end-stage organ diseases.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Cyclosporine Drugs Market?

Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., Apotex Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, Cipla Limited, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Biocon Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Alkem Laboratories Limited, Concord Biotech Limited, CKD Bio Corporation, ChemWerth Inc., Strides Pharma Science Limited, Fishfa Biogenics are the major companies operating in the cyclosporine drugs market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Cyclosporine Drugs Market?

Companies operating in the cyclosporine drugs market are focusing on developing advanced solutions, such as ophthalmic medications, to provide targeted treatment directly to the eyes. For instance, Novaliq GmbH, a Germany-based biopharmaceutical company, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA approval for VEVYE, the first water-free and preservative-free 0.1% cyclosporine ophthalmic solution in June 2023.

How Is The Cyclosporine Drugs Market Segmented?

The cyclosporine drugs market has been segmented by Type Oral, Parenteral, Drug Formulation Capsules, Oral Solutions, Injectable Forms, Topical Preparations, Application Organ Transplantation, Autoimmune Disorders, Ophthalmic Disorders, Dermatological Disorders, and End-User Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare Settings, Pharmaceutical Retail. Further sub-segmentation includes Oral Capsules, Tablets, Oral Solution and Parenteral Intravenous Injection, Intravenous Infusion.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Cyclosporine Drugs Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest cyclosporine drugs market. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience significant growth during the projected period.

