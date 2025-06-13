How To Pay Your Credit Card Bill Using Phonepe? A Simple Step-By-Step Guide
Credit card use has skyrocketed. But paying those bills can be a hassle, and due dates are easy to forget. Did you know PhonePe makes paying your credit card bills super easy?
* First, open the PhonePe app.
* Go to the 'Recharge & Pay Bills' section.
* You'll see all the bill payment options.
* Select 'Credit Card' to pay your bill. Click on this option.
* Next, enter your credit card details.
* This includes your card number, CVV, and the total amount due.
* Choose your payment method: UPI, linked bank account, or wallet.
* Finally, confirm. Review the details, correct any errors, and complete the payment.
* Pay from anywhere, instantly.
* Payment options include UPI, bank account, and wallet.
* Secure transactions with tokenization and UPI PINs.
* The bill reminder feature helps you avoid late fees by reminding you of due dates.
* No processing fees or hidden charges.
* PhonePe lets you link your RuPay credit card via UPI.
* Go to the 'My Money' tab and add your card.
* Set your UPI PIN. Now you can pay by scanning QR codes directly from your credit card.
