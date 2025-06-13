Principal Secretary (PS) Oluga Chairs Meeting On Urology Centre Project

The Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga on Friday June 13 , 2025 chaired a consultative meeting with the African Development Bank and the National Treasury to review progress on the implementation of the East Africa Centre of Excellence in Urology and Nephrology project.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including Ms. Nadege Balima from the African Development Bank, Mr. Samuel Nyoike from the National Treasury, and Dr. Ajuck Hossin from the Ministry of Health.

