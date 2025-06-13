Northern Light Appoints Robert Trail President

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Rob is a proven leader in the software-as-a-service space with a track record of helping companies grow revenue, expand their product offerings, and increase their market opportunity," Seuss said. "That's exactly what Northern Light needs at this moment as we undertake an aggressive company expansion initiative funded by our recent $23 million growth capital investment from LoneTree Capital ."

Trail has more than 20 years' experience in executive, operations, sales and technical roles. Most recently, Trail worked in the AI market as General Manager at Zenhub Inc. and as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Faraday Inc. Previously, he spent 12 years at Bullhorn in a series of positions culminating in General Manager of the firm's CRM Division.

Trail holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Middlebury College.

"Northern Light represents a rare opportunity to help take a well-established company with a loyal, blue-chip customer base and solid technology foundation to the next level," Trail said. "What makes Northern Light uniquely positioned in today's AI-driven landscape is our ability to build curated, clean datasets for competitive intelligence and market research that power some of the most accurate and powerful AI applications for enterprise organizations. I look forward to collaborating with David Seuss and the rest of the Northern Light team as we capitalize on this strategic advantage."

Northern Light has been providing knowledge management platforms for competitive intelligence and market research insights to global enterprises since 1996. Northern Light's current clients include Fortune 1000 leaders across multiple industries including information technology, life sciences, telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing and consumer products. Northern Light has over 200,000 users of its strategic research portals worldwide. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Northern Light has repeatedly been recognized by industry analysts and journalists as one of the companies empowering intelligent knowledge management.

