O'shaughnessy Ventures Awards $100K Fellowship To Revitalize Vacant Homes In Rural Japan

Huang is the founder and CEO of Akiya Collective , a community-driven nonprofit that transforms Japan's vacant rural properties, known as "akiya," into collaborative creative hubs. The organization also operates a research and development lab that explores new models of social architecture. Last year, Akiya Collective acquired its pilot property, a traditional Japanese folk house, and renovated it into a community makerspace that has since hosted artist residencies and workshops. Her open-source blueprint for rural revitalization has inspired communities in countries including Thailand, Korea, and India.

Beyond Akiya Collective, Huang's work has spanned generative AI applications in mental health, large-scale art installations, citizen science initiatives, biosensor art, and innovative fabrication techniques including algae-yarn wearables. Her projects have been featured in Business Insider, NPR, ABC and BBC, among other outlets.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Michelle's blueprint for community revitalization is an exciting solution to an urgent problem. We're honored to be able to help her take this to the next level."

"My goal with this project is to scale wonder through social-spatial technologies," said Huang. "This fellowship will help deepen that work and send a signal to others building something similar."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts.

OSV will award 12 fellowships in 2025. Applicants will also be considered for the O'Shaughnessy Grants program, which provides 20 additional $10,000 grants to promising innovators.

Huang is the eighth fellow announced in 2025. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website .

Applications for the fellowships are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2026. Individuals interested in learning more can do so via OSV's website .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website .

