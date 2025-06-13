MUFG Announces $600 Million Senior Unsecured Term Loan Financing For Aircastle Limited And Subsidiaries

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the 10 largest global financial groups, proudly announces the closing of a $600 million unsecured term loan to support Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries ("Aircastle"), a premier aircraft lessor. The facility will be used for supporting Aircastle's working capital needs for general corporate purposes, including aircraft acquisitions, through April 2030.

MUFG acted as Left Joint Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent, with 18 banks participating in the facility.

Roy Chandran, CFO, Aircastle , said: "The success of this transaction once again highlights the banking markets' recognition of our market leading franchise. The expanding relationships we've built with our banking partners is a strategic strength as we grow our portfolio of in-demand narrow-body aircraft."

Benoist de Vimal, Head of Origination Aviation for Americas, MUFG , said: "We are proud to have led this facility for Aircastle. The unsecured term loan's success was illustrated by its oversubscription level."

Olivier Trauchessec , Head of Global Aviation, MUFG , added: "The transaction was executed at a time of heightened volatility, which is a testament to Aircastle's financial strength and showcases MUFG's ability to navigate different markets with its Aviation clients."

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 140,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to be "the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest internationally headquartered financial institutions in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit .

About Aircastle

Aircastle is a global leader in secondary market aircraft leasing. The company acquires, leases, and sells commercial aircraft throughout the world. As of February 2025, the company owns and manages 274 aircraft, with a $7.9 billion net book value, among 77 lessees in 47 countries. Aircastle's growing fleet of in-demand new technology aircraft provides the most efficient and sustainable solutions for the company's global customers. For more information, please visit: Aircastle Limited

Media Contact:

Benjamin Glaser

[email protected]

SOURCE MUFG Bank, Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED