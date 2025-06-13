SSFF & ASIA 2025 George Lucas Award (Grand Prix) Goes To Pantyhose By Fabian Munsterhjelm

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under the theme "creative active generative," the festival aimed to bring together filmmakers from around the world to showcase their creativity, foster interactions between works, audiences, creators, and companies, and generate new synergies. The festival also embraced emerging technologies, including generative AI, to create new forms of creative expression and envisioned the future of SSFF & ASIA.

At the Awards Ceremony - honors were presented across a wide range of categories, including a record-setting five films that qualified for nomination for the following year's Academy Awards®. These included the three live-action categories (International, Asia International, and Japan), as well as the Non-Fiction and Animation categories.

In addition, awards were also presented for the U-25 Project, the SHIBUYA DIVERSITY AWARD, the HOPPY HAPPY Award, the Global Spotlight Award, the Kodansha Cinema Creators' Lab, the CyberAgent Vertical Film Award, and the Best Thrill Award supported by CRG.

The prestigious Grand Prix of the festival, the George Lucas Award, selected by a distinguished panel of judges - Debo Adedayo, Juri Ueno, Miyuki Fukuma, Sandrine Faucher Cassidy, Satoshi Jinbo, Shunji Iwai, Tao Okamoto, Ryohei Odai, and Tomoyuki Sugiyama - was awarded to "Pantyhose" (Finland), directed by Fabian Munsterhjelm, which also received the Best Short Award in the Live Action International category.

"The Official Competition was praised by the jury for its compelling and thought-provoking lineup of films that sharply reflect the relationship between individuals and society through diverse approaches and expressive techniques," Jury member Miyuki Fukuma commented.

"These works critically illuminate the state of humanity and society today through a wide variety of creative methods. While many films address contemporary issues such as climate change, the Palestinian conflict, developmental disorders, and lookism, others offer intimate portrayals of personal emotions and relationships. The coexistence of social depth and individual perspective left a lasting impression," Jury member Tomoyuki Sugiyama remarked.

Here is the list of today's award winners, including those from the Official Competition.



All award-winning and nominated films from the Official Competition will be available for special extended streaming on the Online Grand Theater until Monday, June 30.

