Brooklyn Center To Host First-Ever Liberian Independence Day Parade In Minnesota

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Minnesota is home to one of the largest Liberian populations in the United States. This long-anticipated parade will celebrate the cultural pride, contributions, and resilience of Liberians, Africans in the diaspora, Caribbeans, and other ethnic groups that call Minnesota home.

The parade will begin at 11:00 AM on Shingle Creek Parkway, leading into a full day of festivities at Centennial Park in Brooklyn Center. Attendees can expect:



Cultural dancers and traditional attire

Community organizations and local leaders

Live performances and artists Over 70 vendors, food trucks, and family entertainment

"For a long time, I didn't see myself represented," says Marie Dweh, founder of We Are Liberian, who grew up in Brooklyn Center. "I felt too American at home, and too Liberian at school. But over time, I watched more and more Liberians walk into my classrooms. Today, that same generation is becoming the teachers, lawyers, doctors, entrepreneurs, and politicians shaping our future. This parade is a tribute to that journey."

The event is expected to draw thousands from across the Midwest, marking a milestone not only for Brooklyn Center, but for Minnesota - now a cultural hub for the Liberian and greater African diaspora communities.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: First-Ever Liberian Independence Day Parade in Minnesota

When: Saturday, July 26, 2025 | Parade begins at 11:00 AM

Where: Shingle Creek Pkwy → Centennial Park, Brooklyn Center, MN

Who: Hosted by We Are Liberian in partnership with the City of Brooklyn Center

To learn more or get involved:

Media Contact:

Joshua Porte

Creators Island Agency

(612) 470-2408

[email protected]

SOURCE We Are Liberian