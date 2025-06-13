Sienna Announces June Dividend
The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as at June 30, 2025.
The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.
Sienna has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the“DRIP”) which allows eligible shareholders of the Company to direct that their cash dividends be reinvested in additional Common Shares. Common Shares issued pursuant to the DRIP are issued from treasury at a 3% discount from the market price. Participation in the DRIP is optional and shareholders who do not wish to participate in the DRIP will continue to receive cash dividends. A complete copy of the DRIP is available under the Investors section of the Company's website.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 14,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit .
For further information, please contact:
David Hung
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President, Investments
(905) 489-0258
