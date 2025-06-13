Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call To Be Held On July 31, 2025
|USA/Canada Toll Free Number
|888-500-3691
|International Toll Number
|646-307-1951
|Conference ID
|71987
A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at
A replay of the call will be available Thursday, July 31, 2025, until Wednesday, November 5, 2025, via webcast on the Company's website.
ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 43,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.
CONTACT:
SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267
JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment