Rose Hill Apothecary Executes First Major International Export Deal, Supplying Research-Grade Psilocybin To Brazil

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-purity psilocybin export validated by rigorous laboratory testing, advancing global clinical studies on the therapeutic potential of psychedelic compounds.

RUNAWAY BAY, Jamaica, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rose Hill Apothecary (“The Company” or“Rose Hill”), a global leader in the research and intellectual property of premium psilocybin products, today announced the successful execution of its first major international export agreement, marking a significant milestone in the global advancement of regulated psychedelic medicine. The company has exported 18 kilograms of dried, psilocybin-containing mushrooms to Biocase Brasil Importação e Comércio de Medicamentos Ltda (Biocase Brasil) for use in medicinal research and development initiatives under Brazil's regulatory framework.

All exported materials meet stringent Certificate of Analysis (COA) standards, with comprehensive testing conducted by ACS Laboratory in Florida. Tests covered potency, heavy metals, pesticides, and microbiological safety, underscoring Rose Hill's commitment to quality and compliance in the emerging psychedelics sector.

"This landmark agreement is a testament to Rose Hill's operational capabilities, unwavering commitment to quality, and our vision to become a trusted global partner in the advancement of psychedelic therapies," said Domenic Suppa, Chief Operating Officer of Rose Hill Apothecary. "By facilitating access to standardized, research-grade psilocybin, we are supporting critical efforts to unlock new treatments for mental health conditions around the world."

The agreement with Biocase Brasil not only validates Rose Hill's compliance with evolving international regulatory standards but also demonstrates its ability to reliably supply legal, research-grade psilocybin to partners around the globe. It represents a key step forward in Rose Hill's broader mission of accelerating mental health research and widening access to safe, effective psychedelic compounds.

"This milestone highlights the depth of expertise that Rose Hill brings to the global psychedelics industry," said Charles Lazarus, Chief Executive Officer of Rose Hill Apothecary. "From precision cultivation to rigorous testing and international regulatory navigation, our team is setting a new standard for the safe, reliable supply of research-grade psilocybin. We're proud to help drive the next generation of mental health innovation and to expand the reach of responsible, science-backed psychedelic therapies worldwide."

The announcement comes as global interest in the therapeutic potential of psychedelics continues to surge, with pharmaceutical companies, investors, and research institutions increasingly seeking reliable, compliant suppliers of these critical materials.

For more information, visit .

About Rose Hill

Rose Hill is a pioneering force in the research, cultivation and distribution of premium psilocybin products and holds the distinction of being the world's inaugural legal exporter of these transformative compounds. With integrated operations spanning Jamaica, the United States, and Canada, the company is committed to setting new industry standards in sustainability, safety, and quality. In the U.S. and Canada, Rose Hill enables cutting-edge research that supports therapeutic applications for psilocybin. In Jamaica, the company produces Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and offers transformative psilocybin-assisted retreat experiences. For more information on Rose Hill, visit / .

Media Contacts:

Francesca DeMauro

...