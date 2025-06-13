Airbus Digital Transformation Strategy Profile 2025: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs
Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Airbus SE - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights into Airbus's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments and acquisitions.
Airbus SE (Airbus) is one of the world's leading manufacturers of large commercial aircraft, helicopters, drones, manned and unmanned military air systems, satellites, and space exploration systems. The company's business operations are organized into three operating segments: Airbus, Helicopters, and Defense and Space.
The Airbus segment produces large commercial aircraft such as the A220, A320, A330 and A350. It also offers aircraft-related services to its customers. The Helicopters segment manufactures helicopters and drones and offers related services to its customers. The Defense and Space segment produces satellites, aircraft for military operations, and systems for orbital and space exploration.
The report provides information and insights into Airbus' tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Venture Arm: Airbus Ventures Investments Acquisitions Partnerships, Investments and Acquisitions Network Map ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives
