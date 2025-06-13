Life Sciences Investor Forum: Now Available For Online Viewing
Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Nika Pharmaceuticals
|(OTCQB: NIKA)
|Tivic Health Systems Inc.
|(NASDAQ: TIVC)
|Adia Nutrition, Inc.
|(OTCQB: ADIA)
|Sandoz Group AG
|(OTCQX: SDZNY | SIX: SDZ)
June 12 th
Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|CSL Ltd.
|(OTCQX: CSLLY | ASX: CSL)
|Sharps Technology, Inc.
|(NASDAQ: STSS)
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|(XETRA: HPHA)
|SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
|(NASDAQ: SBC)
|Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|(NYSE American: ATNM)
|IMUNON, Inc.
|(NASDAQ: IMNN)
|Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
|(OTCQB: BPTH)
|Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.
|(OTCQX: PYNKF | TSXV: PINK)
|MetaVia Inc.
|(NASDAQ: MTVA)
|Conavi Medical Corp.
|(OTCQB: CNVIF | TSXV: CNVI)
|Vycor Medical, Inc.
|(OTCQB: VYCO)
|Envoy Medical, Inc.
|(NASDAQ: COCH)
|Starpharma Holdings Ltd.
|(OTCQX: SPHRY | ASX: SPL)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
...
Legal Disclaimer:
