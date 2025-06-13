Argentina Power Market Outlook To 2035 - Market Trends, Regulations, And Competitive Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the dynamic power market of Argentina with this comprehensive report, featuring historical and forecasted data on capacity, generation, and consumption till 2035. Delve into the regulatory framework, competitive landscape, and key power plants, while uncovering investment opportunities. Ideal for strategic decision-making, this report also highlights macroeconomic influences, supply security, and future growth potential in Argentina's power sector.

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Power Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2025 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report discusses the power market structure of Argentina and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035. Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided.

The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.

Report Scope



Snapshot of the Argentina's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2020 to 2024, and forecast for the next 11 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Company Coverage:



Sociedad Argentina de Energia SA (Central Puerto SA)

Pampa Energia SA

The AES Corp

Energia Argentina SA YPF SA

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Introduction

Capacity and Generation

Deal Analysis and New Investments

Market Forces Analysis

Project Status Analysis

Transmission and Distribution

Policy Major Generating Companies

