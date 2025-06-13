Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act: Holdings of Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö in Oma Savings Bank Plc decreased below 10 percent

Notification Under Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Securities Market Act: Holdings Of Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö In Oma Savings Bank Plc Decreased Below 10 Percent
|% of shares and voting rights (A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|9,99
|NA
|9,99
|33 317 089
|Positions of previous notification (if threshold crossed)
|10,00
|NA
|10,00
|33 292 771
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares
| Number of shares and
voting rights
| % of shares and
voting rights
|ISIN code
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000306733
|3 330 000
|0
|9,99
|0
|A total
|3 330 000
|9,99
Oma Savings Bank Plc
Additional information:
Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, ...
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.
OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.
