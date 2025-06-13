Usage-Based And Telematics Motor Insurance Report 2025: Telematics Becomes A Consumer Favorite As 14.4% Of Policies Now Include It

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dive into the innovations shaping the global motor insurance market with our comprehensive report on telematics and usage-based insurance. Harnessing proprietary survey data, we explore consumer attitudes, market leaders, and growth trends. Discover how these modern policies empower drivers and offer potential savings, attracting younger customers with flexible, usage-driven premiums. Learn about the benefits and market penetration of telematics, with 14.4% of policies integrating it, and the rise of pay-as-you-go models, used by 20.9% of global consumers. Uncover insights and future growth opportunities today.

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Usage-Based and Telematics Motor Insurance 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of two of the key innovations within the global motor insurance market. It uses proprietary global survey data to analyze consumer attitudes toward telematics and usage-based insurance products. It also identifies leaders within both products and assesses which markets are furthest along in the growth of these products.

Motor insurance is the largest product within the insurance industry. It is a mandatory line for car owners, which can make it feel like a grudge purchase. However, modernization within the product has started to give some power back to consumers. Products such as telematics and usage-based insurance give consumers more ability to control their level of spending on a monthly or annual basis. These products are particularly appealing to younger customers who face high premiums. Both are starting to become well-established globally, with the analyst findings noting that customers with these products are satisfied and likely to recommend them.

Telematics offers a range of benefits, including cheaper premiums, the ability to monitor policies online/via an app, and the ability to track cars if they are stolen. Meanwhile, usage-based insurance is well-established but has significant scope for growth. It is simpler than telematics, as it is purely built around miles driven-not driving ability. Therefore, consumers are promised cheaper premiums if they drive less.

Telematics is well-established within the motor insurance market. The analyst's 2024 Emerging Trends Insurance Consumer Survey found that 14.4% of personal lines motor policies are telematics. The same survey found that 20.9% of global motor customers have a pay-as-you-go policy. Meanwhile, 84.2% of global consumers who had used this type of insurance were likely to recommend it to a friend or colleague.

