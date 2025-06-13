Usage-Based And Telematics Motor Insurance Report 2025: Telematics Becomes A Consumer Favorite As 14.4% Of Policies Now Include It
Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Usage-Based and Telematics Motor Insurance 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of two of the key innovations within the global motor insurance market. It uses proprietary global survey data to analyze consumer attitudes toward telematics and usage-based insurance products. It also identifies leaders within both products and assesses which markets are furthest along in the growth of these products.
Motor insurance is the largest product within the insurance industry. It is a mandatory line for car owners, which can make it feel like a grudge purchase. However, modernization within the product has started to give some power back to consumers. Products such as telematics and usage-based insurance give consumers more ability to control their level of spending on a monthly or annual basis. These products are particularly appealing to younger customers who face high premiums. Both are starting to become well-established globally, with the analyst findings noting that customers with these products are satisfied and likely to recommend them.
Report Scope
- Telematics offers a range of benefits, including cheaper premiums, the ability to monitor policies online/via an app, and the ability to track cars if they are stolen. Meanwhile, usage-based insurance is well-established but has significant scope for growth. It is simpler than telematics, as it is purely built around miles driven-not driving ability. Therefore, consumers are promised cheaper premiums if they drive less. Telematics is well-established within the motor insurance market. The analyst's 2024 Emerging Trends Insurance Consumer Survey found that 14.4% of personal lines motor policies are telematics. The same survey found that 20.9% of global motor customers have a pay-as-you-go policy. Meanwhile, 84.2% of global consumers who had used this type of insurance were likely to recommend it to a friend or colleague.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the consumer background behind the global motor insurance market and how it can help support growth in telematics and usage-based insurance. Discover the footprint that both telematics and usage-based insurance have in the global motor insurance market. Understand consumer views toward both types of policies. Identify the standout players within both segments.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary The Global Motor Insurance Market Telematics Insurance Usage-Based Motor Insurance Case Studies and Key Players Future Market
Company Coverage:
- Root Lemonade Metromile By Miles Aon
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment