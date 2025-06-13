Blood Based Biomarkers Report 2025: For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Does The Data On The Blood-Based Biomarkers Market Size Indicate?

The blood-based biomarkers market has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, which is set to continue on a robust upward trajectory. The market size that stood at $23.13 billion in 2024 is forecasted to reach $26.06 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.6%. This significant growth during the historic period has been driven by escalating incidences of cancer around the world, the increasing adoption of personalized medicine, burgeoning funding in biomarker research, the expansion of clinical trials that involve biomarkers, and a rise in companion diagnostics approvals.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Of The Blood-Based Biomarkers Market?

The market growth is only predicted to pick up more momentum in the years to come, with projections indicating a growth to $41.55 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.4%. The rise in the forecast period can be attributed largely to the expansion of artificial intelligence AI and machine learning in biomarker analysis, an increased demand for early disease detection, advances in telemedicine and remote diagnostics, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and greater consumer health awareness. The trends to make a significant impact on the forecast period include AI-driven biomarker discovery, advancements in liquid biopsy, the integration of multi-omics, and innovations in point-of-care POC testing devices and next-generation sequencing NGS.

What Is Driving The Growth In The Blood-Based Biomarkers Market?

One of the key growth catalysts of the blood-based biomarkers market is the escalating cases of cardiovascular diseases. These refer to a group of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, including conditions like coronary artery disease, heart failure, and stroke. The rise in cardiovascular diseases is attributed largely to increased risk factors such as poor diet and rising obesity rates. Blood-based biomarkers play a critical role in diagnosing and monitoring cardiovascular diseases as they provide informative insights into disease progression, risk assessment, and treatment response through measurable substances in the blood. For instance, in September 2024, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a US-based government agency reported a global health research initiative. The findings indicated a future 90% surge in cardiovascular disease prevalence between 2025 and 2050, with anticipated cardiovascular deaths reaching a staggering 35.6 million by 2050. This surge in cardiovascular diseases has and will continue to propel the growth of blood-based biomarkers.

Who Are The Keen Competitors In The Blood-Based Biomarkers Market

The blood-based biomarkers market field is dominated by key industry players including Siemens Healthineers AG, Agilent Technologies Inc, Eisai Co Ltd, Sysmex Corporation, Exact Sciences Corporation, Guardant Health, Quanterix Corporation, Illumina Inc, QIAGEN NV, GENFIT, Foundation Medicine Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, GRAIL LLC, Biodesix Inc, Cleveland Diagnostics Inc, Creative Diagnostics, Epigenomics AG, C2N Diagnostics, Diadem srl, and Proteomedix AG. The competitive landscape is replete with technological advancements such as high-accuracy blood biomarker tests to aid physician diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and the market's continued growth.

How Is The Blood-Based Biomarkers Market Segmented?

The blood-based biomarkers market, as covered in this report, is segmented –

1 By Type: Genetic Biomarkers, Protein Biomarkers, Metabolic Biomarkers, Cell-Based Biomarkers, Epigenetic Biomarkers

2 By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunoassays, Mass Spectrometry, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Immunological Diseases, Other Applications

4 By End Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research And Academic Institutes, Other End Users.

What Regional Insights Impact The Blood-Based Biomarkers Market Logistics?

In 2024, North America reigned as the largest regional market for blood-based biomarkers market. However, by the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region. The blood-based biomarkers regional market spans across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

