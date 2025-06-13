Leading Driver In The Automated Microbiology Market 2025: Surge In Rapid & Accurate Diagnostics Fueling Market Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Does The Data On The Automated Microbiology Market Size Indicate? And What Does The Future Hold For The Automated Microbiology Market?

In a recent global market report, the automated microbiology industry reveals astonishing projected growth with an expected market size reaching $9.43 billion in 2025 and rising to $15.38 billion by 2029. This notable expansion representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.2% in the historical period and projected 13.0% over the forecast period.

What Are The Key Drivers For Growth In The Automated Microbiology Market?

Serving as key drivers behind the market's expansion are factors including the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing demand for early diagnosis, the rise of rapid diagnostic testing, the surge of hospital-acquired infections, and significant government support for microbial surveillance. Further supporting the market's growth are projections of more rapid developments unfolding in the next few years, including an established shift towards full automation in clinical diagnostics, a rise in the global geriatric population, escalating demands for point-of-care diagnostics, the expansion of hospital infrastructure, and a growing necessity for antimicrobial resistance detection.

The industry is expected to benefit further from the adoption of lab-on-a-chip technology, advancements with cloud-based data analysis, the integration of artificial intelligence AI and machine learning ML systems, and the development of portable automated analyzers. To gain a more detailed understanding of these trends,

Adding fuel to the fire is the rampant rise in demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions. This growth driver is attributed to an increasing necessity for timely disease detection to prevent complications and enhance patient outcomes. Automated microbiology is rising to meet this demand, providing high-throughput, standardized and error-minimized testing that ensures faster results and better patient care. This demand was highlighted by the Global Fund in a report released in January 2024, which showed that diagnosed tuberculosis cases using WHO-recommended diagnostic tools leaped from 38% in 2021 to 47% in 2022. These figures underline the shifted preference towards automated diagnostics as a game-changing advancement.

Which Companies Are Leading The Automated Microbiology Market?

Key industry players playing a significant role in the automated microbiology market includes prominent names such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Becton Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Charles River Laboratories, PerkinElmer Inc., bioMérieux SA, Sysmex Corporation, BioRad Laboratories, HORIBA Ltd., DiaSorin S.p.A., Neogen Corporation, Orchard Software Corporation​, Era Biology Group, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc., Avails Medical Inc., Hudson Lab Automation, and Shenzhen YHLO Biotech Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Automated Microbiology Market?

Continuing to push the boundaries of innovation, major companies in this market are exploring advanced solutions like matrix-assisted laser desorption or ionization MALDI biotyper systems to further enhance the speed and accuracy of microbial identification. The launch of the MBT Pathfinder IVD robot for automated MALDI Biotyper target preparation by Bruker Corporation in April 2024 marks an important development as it revolutionizes the preparation of targets for MALDI Biotyper analysis.

How Is The Automated Microbiology Market Segmented?

The market segmentation for the global automated microbiology industry is outlined as such:

- By Product: Instruments, Reagents And Kits, Software

- By Automation Type: Fully Automated, Semi-Automated

- By Diagnostic Technology: DNA Sequencing, DNA And RNA Probe Technology, Detection Techniques, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays

- By Application: Biopharmaceutical Production, Clinical Diagnostics, Environmental And Water Testing, Food And Beverage Testing, Other Applications

- By End Use: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End Uses

These primary classifications expand further into numerous subsegments which provide an in-depth perspective into the conclusive reach of the automated microbiology sector.

What Are The Key Regional Insights Into The Automated Microbiology Market?

On a geographical note, North America led as the largest region in the automated microbiology market in 2024 with the market report casting a wide net over the other contributing regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company, with more than 15000+ reports from 27 industries spanning across 60+ geographies, has established a name in providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With over 1,500,000 datasets, a reassuring contribution from in-depth secondary research, and novel insights from industry leaders, we equip you with the information you need to remain at the forefront of your industry.

